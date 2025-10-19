McDowell rushes for pair of TDs in Prairie View A&M’s 24-3 win over Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lamagea McDowell ran for two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M remained unbeaten in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 24-3 win over Southern on Saturday.

McDowell ran for a 15-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter for the game’s first points and the Panthers (5-2, 4-0) went on to a 17-0 lead after Cameron Peters’ 13-yard TD pass to Jyzaiah Rockwell and Aiden Webb’s 30-yard field goal at the end of the half.

McDowell added a 1-yard TD late in the game.

Peters was 19-of-31 passing for 224 yards. McDowell finished with 56 yards on 16 carries and Chase Bingmon 64 on 13 plus another 52 yards receiving.

Ashton Strother threw for 81 yards and an interception and Trey Holly rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-3). Nathan Zimmer had Southern’s only points with a 36-yard field goal.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football