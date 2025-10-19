Skip to main content
Temple breaks loose in middle quarters, defeats Charlotte 49-14

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Simon threw three touchdown passes, the Temple defense returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns, and the Owls defeated Charlotte 49-14 on Saturday.

The score was 7-7 after one quarter, then Temple scored the next 42 points in the second and third quarters. The six-TD barrage included a 64-yard interception return by Adrian Laing, a 73-yard fumble return by Louis Frye and two of Simon’s touchdown passes.

Simon was 15-for-22 passing for 194 yards. Jay Ducker had 114 yards rushing and scored one touchdown. The Owls’ leading receiver was Kajiya Hollawayne, who caught five passes for 85 yards including a 46-yard touchdown connection with Simon.

Five players had more than 20 yards rushing for Charlotte, and the 49ers had 199 total rushing yards. Grayson Loftis had 108 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

Temple had a 384-357 advantage in total yards.

The game was Charlotte’s homecoming.

