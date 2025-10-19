Skip to main content
Morehead State tops Marist on last-second field goal for first conference win of season

By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Thomas Schwartz V drilled a 41-yard field goal with three seconds left for Morehead State in a 23-21 win over Marist on Saturday.

Marist (3-4, 1-3 in PFL) took its first lead of the game with 31 seconds left in the game off a 1-yard rush from Carter James, 21-20, after being down 20-0 in the third quarter. Morehead State (3-5, 1-3 in PFL) returned the kickoff for 45 yards, and the Eagles were set up on Marist’s 33-yard line. Quarterback Carter Cravens got Morehead State safely into field goal territory on a 9-yard pass, and Schwartz nailed the kick.

Cravens went 11-for-16 with 139 yards. Ryan Upp recorded 109 receiving yards and Isaac Stopke rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown. Cannon Dinger also had a receiving touchdown.

James started the comeback effort with under three minutes left in the third quarter for the Red Foxes scoring on a short pass from quarterback Sonny Mannino. Mannino rushed for the next score and James gave Marist the brief lead in the final minute. Mannino had 207 yards on 21-for-33 passing.

