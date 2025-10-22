Tisdale finds Barry for game-winning 2-point conversion to give WKU a 28-27 win over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — George Hart III had a short touchdown run on the second possession of overtime and Rodney Tisdale Jr. found Moussa Barry in the end zone for a game-winning 2-point conversion to give Western Kentucky a 28-27 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

Western Kentucky (6-2, 4-1 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the seventh straight season.

WKU and Louisiana Tech both blocked a field-goal attempt in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime tied at 20-all.

Louisiana Tech took its first lead of the game in overtime on Andrew Burnette’s short run.

Tisdale, in his first career start, had key completions on fourth-and-10 and third-and-7 to keep the final drive going. Tisdale was 21 of 34 for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried it 12 times for 73 yards.

Blake Baker was 31 of 45 for 340 yards with a touchdown and interception for Louisiana Tech (4-3, 2-2).

Jack Cassidy made a 53-yard field goal in the first half and John Cannon added a 47-yarder to help Western Kentucky take a 20-7 lead at the break. The half ended when Louisiana Tech mishandled a snap on a field-goal attempt from 23-yards out.

Louisiana Tech began the second half with a trick play. Clay Thevenin received the second-half kickoff and threw it back to the left sideline where Devin Gandy raced 85 yards for a touchdown to get within 20-14.

