Keyshawn Johnson seals UT Martin's 27-20 win over Eastern Illinois with fourth-down stop in OT

By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jase Bauer connected with Bryce Bailey for a 6-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime and Keyshawn Johnson sealed the game with a fourth-down stop to give UT Martin a 27-20 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Bauer also ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 20-all following a seven-play, 43-yard drive. He had a completion for a first down on third-and-4 in overtime.

Johnson went unblocked up the middle to stuff Cole LaCrue’s quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 to end the game.

Bauer was 22 of 29 for 172 yards with two touchdowns for UT Martin (4-5, 4-1 OVC-Big South).

LaCrue threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and he led Eastern Illinois (3-6, 2-4) with 42 yards rushing. Backup Connor Wolf completed all five of his passes, including a 25-yard touchdown to Landers Green early in the fourth quarter.

