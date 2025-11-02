Perez nails 47-yard FG as time expires to send Abilene Christian past Tarleton State 31-28

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Brandon Perez made a 47-yard field goal as time expired and Abilene Christian avoided collapse with a 31-28 win over United Athletic Conference foe Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Stone Earle threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as Abilene Christian handed Tarleton State, ranked second in the FCS coaches’ poll, its first loss of the season.

Rovaughn Banks Jr. ran for 83 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns and E.J. Wilson had 105 yards running on 10 carries for the Wildcats (5-4, 4-1).

Victor Gabalis completed 25 of 46 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans (9-1, 5-1). Cody Jackson caught seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for Tarleton State.

Abilene Christian took a 28-10 lead into the fourth after Earle ran it in from the 9 as time expired to end the third quarter. Early in the fourth, Gabalis threw a 25-yard touchdown to Jackson to reduce the lead to 28-18 after the two-point conversion.

Brad Larson’s 34-yard field goal reduced the deficit to 28-21, and Tarleton State tied it when Daniel Greek ran it in from the 1 with 56 seconds left at the end of an eight-play, 72-yard drive that lasted just under two minutes.

On the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Earle threw a 38-yard completion to Bryan Henry to help set up Perez’s game-winning kick.

