Miller, Davenport lead Jackson State ground game in 41-16 win over Florida A&M

By AP News

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ahmad Miller ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and Donerio Davenport totaled 112 yards rushing with a touchdown and Jackson State used the second half to throttle Florida A&M 41-16 on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-2, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll, scored 31 second-half points after going to halftime ahead 10-3.

Jared Lockhart, who threw for 104 yards, had a 42-yard touchdown pass to Nate Rembert about two-and-a-half minutes into the second half. Davenport then ran it in from the 6 following a FAMU fumble on the kickoff following Rembert’s score.

The Rattlers (3-5, 2-2) got their first touchdown when RJ Johnson III completed a 5-yard scoring pass to Jamal Hailey to end an 11-play, 75-yard drive that last five minutes.

Johnson threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

