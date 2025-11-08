Noland’s 14, Franklin’s 13 lead Columbia 71-53 past New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kenny Noland scored 14 points and Miles Franklin added 13 off the bench as Columbia beat New Haven 71-53 on Friday.

Noland added five rebounds and a pair of steals in the Lions’ season opener. Franklin’s scoring came on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor, with a couple makes from 3-point range. Avery Brown added 10 points.

Despite being outscored 35-29 by New Haven in the second half, Columbia’s 42-18 halftime lead gave them a buffer for an easy win.

The Chargers (0-2) were led by Najimi George, who had a game-high 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Andre Pasha added 11 points and two steals. Jabri Fitzpatrick had 10 points and four steals.

