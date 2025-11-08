Skip to main content
Noland’s 14, Franklin’s 13 lead Columbia 71-53 past New Haven

By AP News

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kenny Noland scored 14 points and Miles Franklin added 13 off the bench as Columbia beat New Haven 71-53 on Friday.

Noland added five rebounds and a pair of steals in the Lions’ season opener. Franklin’s scoring came on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor, with a couple makes from 3-point range. Avery Brown added 10 points.

Despite being outscored 35-29 by New Haven in the second half, Columbia’s 42-18 halftime lead gave them a buffer for an easy win.

The Chargers (0-2) were led by Najimi George, who had a game-high 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Andre Pasha added 11 points and two steals. Jabri Fitzpatrick had 10 points and four steals.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

