Ring Malith scores 20 as SIU Edwardsville beats UTSA 77-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ring Malith had 20 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 77-60 victory over UTSA on Friday.

Malith added nine rebounds for the Cougars (2-0). Myles Thompson scored 13 and grabbed seven rebounds. Darrion Baker made 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jamir Simpson led the Roadrunners (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Kaidon Rayfield added 10 points and nine rebounds. Austin Nunez also had 10 points.

SIU-Edwardsville took the lead for good with 3:50 left in the first half. The score was 34-29 at halftime, with Thompson racking up 10 points. SIU-Edwardsville extended its lead to 53-42 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Malith scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press