Fritz notches 21, go-ahead layup late to leads Northeastern 68-65 past Colgate

By AP News

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Youri Fritz scored 21 points and scored a floater to take the lead with 18.9 seconds remaining to push Northeastern to a 68-65 win over Colgate on Friday.

Colgate had a 63-55 lead with less than three minutes remaining, but allowed a 7-0 scoring run from Northeastern, including a turnover at the 2:36 mark by Brady Cummins that led to a behind-the-back assist from LA Pratt to set up an Xavier Abreu dunk.

Fritz was 8-of-9 shooting for the Huskies (1-1). Xander Alarie scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds.

Sam Wright led the way for the Raiders (0-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Carlesimo added 16 points for Colgate.

Fritz scored nine points in the first half and Northeastern went into halftime trailing 35-27. Fritz scored a team-high 12 points for Northeastern in the second half.

It was the 300th career win for Huskies head coach Bill Coen.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

