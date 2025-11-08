Plumley, Fonua each grab pick-6 for Abilene Christian in 31-10 win over Utah Tech

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Dorian Plumley had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown return, Zion Fonua added his own pick-six, and Abilene Christian rolled past Utah Tech 31-10 on Saturday.

The FCS coaches poll No. 20 Wildcats (6-4, 5-1 United Athletic Conference) broke the deadlock on Fonua’s 16-yard return with 12:48 left in the second quarter.

The Trailblazers (2-8, 1-5) evened the score on a 7-yard Asa Chatman rush, before Plumley retook the lead on his 10-yard return with 3:43 left in the first half.

Plumley’s second interception — and third of the season — came in the fourth quarter, setting up a 31-yard field goal for Brandon Perez.

EJ Wilson Jr. had the first offensive touchdown for the Wildcats on a 36-yard scamper late in the third quarter. He had 15 carries for 96 yards.

Backup quarterback Quayde Hawkins found Raydrian Baltrip for a 16-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the game to give the Wildcats their decisive 21-point cushion.

Bronson Barben was 18-of-33 passing for 139 yards with four interceptions for the Trailblazers, the last of which went to JJ Henry.

