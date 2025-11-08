Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
70.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Plumley, Fonua each grab pick-6 for Abilene Christian in 31-10 win over Utah Tech

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Dorian Plumley had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown return, Zion Fonua added his own pick-six, and Abilene Christian rolled past Utah Tech 31-10 on Saturday.

The FCS coaches poll No. 20 Wildcats (6-4, 5-1 United Athletic Conference) broke the deadlock on Fonua’s 16-yard return with 12:48 left in the second quarter.

The Trailblazers (2-8, 1-5) evened the score on a 7-yard Asa Chatman rush, before Plumley retook the lead on his 10-yard return with 3:43 left in the first half.

Plumley’s second interception — and third of the season — came in the fourth quarter, setting up a 31-yard field goal for Brandon Perez.

EJ Wilson Jr. had the first offensive touchdown for the Wildcats on a 36-yard scamper late in the third quarter. He had 15 carries for 96 yards.

Backup quarterback Quayde Hawkins found Raydrian Baltrip for a 16-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the game to give the Wildcats their decisive 21-point cushion.

Bronson Barben was 18-of-33 passing for 139 yards with four interceptions for the Trailblazers, the last of which went to JJ Henry.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.