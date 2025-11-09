Creel, Cook combine for 259 rushing yards to give Jacksonville State 30-27 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Caden Creel and Cam Cook combined for 259 rushing yards and were involved in late scores for Jacksonville State in a 30-27 win over UTEP on Saturday.

Creel’s 31-yard scramble on a six-play, 46-yard drive set up Garrison Rippa’s 45-yard, game-winning field goal with 53 seconds remaining.

Creel had 134 rushing yards on 13 attempts, and was 15-of-31 passing for 181 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He found Deondre Johnson for a 77-yard touchdown strike on the Gamecocks’ opening drive.

Cook had 127 yards on 19 carries, scoring his lone touchdown to take the lead for the Gamecocks (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA) with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter.

Skyler Locklear accounted for four touchdowns for the Miners (2-7, 1-4), and one for the Gamecocks, on a 93-yard pick-six by Caleb Nix in the second quarter.

Locklear was 16-of-32 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, with 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Wondame Davis Jr. had a career-high 166 receiving yards, including a 75-yard touchdown grab, on five receptions.

