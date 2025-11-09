Antwan Raymond runs for 240 yards in Rutger’s 35-20 win over Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Antwan Raymond rushed for a career-high 240 yards and Athan Kaliakmanis passed for four touchdowns to keep Rutgers’ post-season hopes alive in a 35-20 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Rutgers (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) plays at Ohio State in two weeks before hosting Penn State on Nov. 29th to try and secure a bowl bid for the third straight season.

Maryland (4-5, 1-5) has lost five straight.

Raymond, who ran for a TD, had 41 carries for a 5.9-yard average. The 240 yards were the third highest in Rutgers’ program history. Ray Rice holds the top two rushing marks for the school.

Ian Strong caught three TD passes for the Scarlet Knights and Kaliakmanis passed for 229 yards. Strong’s 14-yard TD reception in the third quarter increased the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 28-17

Maryland’s freshman quarterback Malik Washington ran for 164 yards on just eight carries, including a 73-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game.

The Terrapins managed 83 total yards in the second half.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins have lost four of their last five games by a total of 18 points.

Rutgers: This was the Scarlet Knights most balanced game of the season. They were 9 of 12 on third down, passed for 229 yards and ran for 256 yards.

Up next

Maryland is at Illinois Nov. 15th. After a bye week, Rutgers is at Ohio State Nov. 22d.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

EVERETT MERRILL

The Associated Press