Colandrea accounts for 4 TDs, UNLV runs for 320 yards in 42-10 win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea accounted for four touchdowns, Jai’Den Thomas had 131 yards rushing — which included a 57-yard touchdown — on seven carries, and UNLV beat Colorado State 42-10 on Saturday night.

Colandrea was 15-of-22 passing for 251 yards with touchdowns of 68 yards to Troy Omeire and 39 yards to Taeshaun Lyons. His first touchdown run, 5-yarder with 7:07 left in the second quarter, made it 14-10 and gave UNLV (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good.

Jaylon Glover ran for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Colandrea capped a seven-play, 91-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run that made it 35-10 with 3:11 to go in the third.

Jackson Brousseau threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rocky Beers to open the scoring and Isaiah Hankins kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter for Colorado State (2-7, 1-4).

UNLV finished with 320 yards rushing and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. The Runnin’ Rebels outgained the Rams — who were just 1 of 13 on third-down conversions — 571-292 total yards.

