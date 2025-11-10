Burke scores 23 as Denver defeats Montana State 75-73

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jeremiah Burke had 23 points and Carson Johnson’s layup with two seconds remaining lifted Denver to a 75-73 victory over Montana State on Sunday.

Burke had seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-2). Johnson scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Logan Kinsey had 15 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

The Bobcats (1-2) were led in scoring by Jed Miller and Davian Brown, who finished with 16 points each. Patrick McMahon had 11 points.

Montana State led 30-17 in the first half, but Denver rallied to tie the score at 38 at halftime. Neither team led by more than five points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press