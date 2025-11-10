UT Martin defeats NAIA-member Kentucky Christian 97-42

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic’s 17 points helped UT Martin defeat Kentucky Christian 97-42 on Sunday.

Dragos Lungu scored 17 points and added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (2-0). Matas Deniusas had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Knights were led in scoring by Markell Hood, who finished with 15 points. Kentucky Christian also got seven points from Parker Watts. D’Angelo Stoxstill finished with six points and two steals.

By The Associated Press