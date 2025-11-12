Rojas scores 23 as Wyoming downs Austin Peay 79-65

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Uriyah Rojas’ 23 points off of the bench helped Wyoming to a 79-65 victory over Austin Peay on Tuesday night.

Rojas shot 8 for 14, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (3-0). Damarion Dennis added 17 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Gavin Gores finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Zyree Collins finished with 19 points and three steals for the Governors (2-1). Austin Peay also got 15 points and three steals from Tate McCubbin. Ja’Corey Robinson finished with 13 points and two steals.

Wyoming took the lead with four seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Dennis led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 37-35 at the break. Wyoming extended its lead to 47-35 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Rojas scored a team-high 17 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

