Banks has 26, UMass defeats Le Moyne 94-80

By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 26 points as UMass beat Le Moyne 94-80 on Thursday.

Banks shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Minutemen (2-1). K’Jei Parker added 19 points while shooting 6 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. Leonardo Bettiol had 17 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jakai Sanders finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (1-3). Le Moyne also got 15 points, six rebounds and three steals from Trent Mosquera. Deng Garang also had 14 points, four assists and six steals.

UMass took the lead with 7:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Banks led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 48-38 at the break. UMass extended its lead to 60-38 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Parker scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

