Raegan Beers scores 20 points to lead No. 6 Oklahoma to an 89-61 win over North Alabama

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Oklahoma overcame a slow start to beat North Alabama 89-61 Friday morning as hundreds of students on a field trip screamed their approval.

Beers made six of 11 shots, most from close range, and all seven of her free throws for Oklahoma (3-1), which outrebounded the Lions 53 to 40.

Freshman Aaliyah Chavez scored 17 points and Sahara Williams added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners. Oklahoma converted 18 turnovers into 15 points.

Chavez, a consensus five-star recruit, was coming off a 29-point performance with seven 3-pointers in a win over Kansas City on Wednesday night. She wasn’t as sharp against North Alabama, connecting on 6 of 14 shots and 3 of 7 from 3-point range but hit several timely buckets.

Alexsandra Alvarado scored 14 points, Venla Ulander scored 12 and India Howard added 10 for North Alabama (3-1) from the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Lions shot 32% (22 of 68) from the field and 26% (8 of 31) from 3-point range.

Oklahoma didn’t shoot much better, making 29 of 75 shots (32%), but controlled the paint.

The Sooners missed their first 10 shots, most of them close to the basket. A Chavez jumper ended the drought, and OU went on a 22-12 run for a 27-12 lead after one quarter. Oklahoma took a 57-33 lead at halftime on a deep 3-pointer by Chavez at the buzzer.

Oklahoma extended the lead to 66-33 on a 3-pointer by Payton Verhulst early in the third quarter. Zya Vann added two free throws and the Sooners lead grew to 35 points.

Up next

North Alabama: The Lions visit Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners visit Western Carolina on Sunday.

By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press