Claerbaut’s 20 leads Central Michigan over Coppin State 82-59

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathan Claerbaut scored 20 points as Central Michigan beat Coppin State 82-59 on Friday.

Claerbaut also contributed 11 rebounds for the Chippewas (2-2). Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Phat Phat Brooks shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (0-5) were led by Demariontay Hall, who posted 13 points. Khali Horton added 11 points for Coppin State, while Tyler Koenig netted 10 points and seven rebounds.

Central Michigan took the lead with 16:32 left in the first half and did not trail again. Brooks led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 41-29 at the break. Central Michigan outscored Coppin State in the second half by 11 points, with Claerbaut scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

By The Associated Press