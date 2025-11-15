Adegbola’s 21 lead Northwestern State over Ecclesia 95-75

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Omar Adegbola’s 21 points helped Northwestern State defeat Ecclesia 95-75 on Friday.

Adegbola also grabbed five rebounds for the Demons (1-3). Micah Thomas scored 17 points, going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Justin Redmond had 13 points and went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.

Nate Hauglie led the way for the Royals with 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Paul Jones added 13 points for Ecclesia, and Adrian Nelson recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press