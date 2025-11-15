Grant, Ogbole power Rutgers past Lehigh to stay unbeaten

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Grant scored 28 points and Emmanuel Ogbole posted a double-double and Rutgers handled Lehigh 84-72 on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Grant went 9 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 at the line for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). Ogbole added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting with 10 rebounds and five blocks, while Jamichael Davis finished with 14 points and four assists.

Rutgers led 41-34 at halftime but had to answer a second-half surge. Lehigh trimmed the deficit to 61-59 on Joshua Ingram’s 3-pointer with 7:56 to play before the Knights responded with a 12-3 run. Grant scored at the rim, then followed his own miss to push the margin back to 65-60. Ogbole then converted consecutive putbacks for a 69-62 lead with 5:52 left.

Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 5-of-6 at the line for Lehigh (1-3). Ingram added 14 points and eight rebounds, and center Hank Alvey scored 12 on 6-of-10 shooting.

Rutgers shot 50.8% from the field and finished with a 45-26 rebounding advantage, including 14 offensive boards. The Mountain Hawks shot 42.6% overall and 36% from 3, but managed only 16 free-throw attempts and never led after halftime.

