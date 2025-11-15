Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Shaw’s 30-yard TD run the difference in SC State’s 34-27 win over NC Central

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Josh Shaw broke free for a 30-yard touchdown dash with 1:51 remaining in regulation to complete South Carolina State’s 34-27 victory over NC Central on Friday night.

Shaw racked up 83 rushing yards on 10 carries to pace the ground attack for the Bulldogs (8-3, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), and KZ Adams added 52 yards on 14 touches. William Atkins IV threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, and was picked off once.

SC State led 17-3 after one quarter of action, but a furious comeback from NC Central saw them trailing 20-17 headed to the locker rooms. Chris Mosley ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Bulldogs tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard strike to Jordan Smith by Atkins IV. Smith caught seven passes for 72 yards, and Deyandre Ruffin and Nigel Johnson also caught touchdowns.

Mehki Wall reeled in 5 catches for 88 yards and a score for the Eagles (7-4, 2-2).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.