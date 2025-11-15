Skip to main content
McNeese beats Louisiana 88-62

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 24 points as McNeese beat Louisiana 88-62 on Friday.

Johnson shot 7 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (3-1). Tyshawn Archie shot 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) were led by Dorian Finister, who posted 25 points. Jaxon Olvera added 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana. De’Vion Lavergne finished with 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

