Storr’s 14 leads Ole Miss past CSU Bakersfield 82-60 to move to 4-0

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 14 points as Ole Miss pulled away early to beat Cal State Bakersfield 82-60 on Friday night, keeping the Rebels unbeaten.

Ole Miss (4-0) shot 44% from the field, with Storr going 6 of 13, while Kamardine added a pair of 3s and a highlight dunk as the Rebels built a 38-28 halftime lead. Malik Dia chipped in 10 points and six rebounds, and James Scott posted eight points with five boards.

The Rebels used a 10-2 burst to start the second half, capped by Dia’s layup for a 46-33 lead at 16:52. Storr added another layup moments later and Kamardine followed with a dunk that stretched it to 52-39. Ole Miss never led by fewer than double digits the rest of the way.

Bakersfield (2-2) stayed afloat behind CJ Hardy’s 19 points and AJ George’s 11. The Roadrunners shot 42.9% but made just two 3-pointers and committed 13 turnovers, which led to 19 Ole Miss points. Hardy went 6 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 at the line.

The Rebels outrebounded Bakersfield 43-34 and held them to 22% shooting from deep. Ole Miss led for more than 37 minutes and emptied the bench in the final stretch as Travis Perry, Corey Chest and Niko Bundalo all contributed off the bench.

