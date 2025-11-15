Kalu scores 12, Charleston (SC) downs South Carolina State 88-61

CHARLESTON, S.C (AP) — Martin Kalu had 12 points in Charleston (SC)’s 88-61 victory over South Carolina State on Friday.

Kalu added five rebounds for the Cougars (2-2). Chris Davis Jr. scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Chol Machot had 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Obie Bronston Jr., who posted 15 points. Cameron Clark added 13 points, and Jayden Johnson finished with nine points and six assists.

Charleston (SC) took the lead with 13:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kalu led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 50-37 at the break. Charleston (SC) outscored South Carolina State in the second half by 14 points, with Will Mortimore scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press