Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Kalu scores 12, Charleston (SC) downs South Carolina State 88-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C (AP) — Martin Kalu had 12 points in Charleston (SC)’s 88-61 victory over South Carolina State on Friday.

Kalu added five rebounds for the Cougars (2-2). Chris Davis Jr. scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Chol Machot had 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Obie Bronston Jr., who posted 15 points. Cameron Clark added 13 points, and Jayden Johnson finished with nine points and six assists.

Charleston (SC) took the lead with 13:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kalu led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 50-37 at the break. Charleston (SC) outscored South Carolina State in the second half by 14 points, with Will Mortimore scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.