Turner’s 22 lead Fairfield over Stonehill 73-71 in OT

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 22 points as Fairfield beat Stonehill 73-71 in overtime on Friday.

Turner shot 7 for 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Stags (2-2). Braden Sparks shot 4 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Declan Wucherpfennig shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Skyhawks (1-3) were led in scoring by Raymond Espinal-Guzman, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Hermann Koffi added 14 points and Chas Stinson had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

