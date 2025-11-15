No. 21 Arkansas holds off Samford 79-75 behind freshman guards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. led five players in double figures with 20 points as No. 21 Arkansas held off Samford 79-75 on Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (3-1) were up by 15 in the second half before staving off a late Samford rally.

Freshman guard Meleek Thomas had 17 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas. Senior forward Trevon Brazile contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard DJ Wagner and sophomore wing Billy Richmond IIII each scored 10.

Brazile returned to action after missing the Razorbacks’ 93-56 win over Central Arkansas on Monday due to minor back spasms.

Samford (2-2) was led by guard Cade Norris and reserve forward Zion Wilburn as each scored 15 points.

Arkansas dominated fast-break scoring (22-9) while tallying more points in the paint than the Bulldogs (40-32).

Arkansas has defeated three nonconference foes at home — Southern, Central Arkansas and Samford — by a combined margin of 73 points. Those results are wrapped around a 69-66 road loss to then-No. 22 Michigan State last Saturday.

Samford was coming off a 93-90 overtime road win against Texas Southern on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are in their first season playing for coach Lennie Acuff.

Up next

Samford visits Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Arkansas hosts Winthrop on Tuesday.

