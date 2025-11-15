Towson defeats Norfolk State 51-41

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson scored 12 points as Towson beat Norfolk State 51-41 on Friday.

Williamson also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (3-1). Tyler Tejada scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Jack Doumbia had 10 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Jamison led the way for the Spartans (2-3) with eight points. Norfolk State also got eight points from Devon Ellis. Anthony McComb III also had seven points and eight rebounds.

Williamson scored six points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 26-22. The second half featured nine lead changes and was tied four times before Towson secured the victory. Tejada scored 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press