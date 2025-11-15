Smith puts up 27 as West Georgia defeats Citadel 100-92

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Josh Smith had 27 points in West Georgia’s 100-92 win over Citadel on Friday.

Smith shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolves (2-2). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds.

Chas Lewless shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and nine assists.

The Bulldogs (1-3) were led in scoring by Keynan Davis, who finished with 17 points. The Citadel also got 14 points and seven assists from Marcos Gonzales. Sola Adebisi finished with 11 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press