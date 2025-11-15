Hampton wins 72-63 against Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Michael Eley had 18 points in Hampton’s 72-63 win against Brown on Friday.

Eley shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (2-2). Daniel Johnson scored 17 points and added four steals. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt shot 4 of 11 from the field and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 16 points and six assists.

The Bears (0-4) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Jenkins, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Isaiah Langham added 13 points and six rebounds for Brown. N’famara Dabo had 11 points, seven rebounds and 11 blocks.

Hampton led Brown at the half, 30-27, with Johnson (10 points) its highest scorer. Hampton took the lead for good with 18:54 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Eley to make it a 33-30 game.

