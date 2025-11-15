Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s wins 80-49 over North Texas

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis had 23 points in Saint Mary’s 80-49 win against North Texas on Friday.

Lewis shot 7 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (4-0). Paulius Murauskas scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Joshua Dent went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven assists.

Je’Shawn Stevenson finished with 16 points and two steals for the Mean Green (3-2). David Terrell Jr. added 12 points for North Texas. EJ Horton also recorded seven points, two steals and two blocks.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 17:13 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-17 at halftime, with Lewis racking up 18 points. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 64-29 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.