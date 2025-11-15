KJ Lewis scores 17 of his 26 in the second half, and Georgetown beats Clemson 79-74

Skip to main content
WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, Malik Mack had 16 points and seven assists, and Georgetown beat Clemson 79-74 on Saturday.

Georgetown (4-0) improved to 2-0 in the series with Clemson (3-1) and 175-153 against the ACC. The other meeting in the series came in the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii when the Hoyas took a 75-60 win on Dec. 23, 2004.

Clemson led for the majority of the first half, taking a 36-33 lead into the break. Georgetown’s first lead of the second half didn’t come until the 14:33 mark on Mack’s 3-pointer to make it 51-48, and the Hoyas led the rest of the way.

Lewis’ two free throws with 7:41 left put Georgetown ahead by double figures before Clemson scored the next seven points to get within 66-63. Lewis ended the run with a basket, and he later had a personal 5-0 run to make it 77-68 with 1:51 remaining.

Vince Iwuchukwu scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half for Georgetown and Caleb Williams added 13. The Hoyas went 25 of 32 from the free-throw line, while Clemson made 14 of 20 attempts.

Carter Welling led Clemson with 14 points. Nick Davidson added 13 and Zac Foster 11.

