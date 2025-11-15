Skip to main content
Donald Hand’s double-double helps Boston College beat Temple 76-71

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Boden Kapke and Fred Payne each scored 17 points and Boston College beat Temple 76-71 on Saturday.

Boston College had its largest lead at 70-57 with 2:49 remaining before Gavin Griffiths began an 8-0 run for Temple to get back in it.

Griffiths added another 3-pointer with 45.2 seconds left to pull Temple with in 72-68 but Hand answered with two free throws. Masiah Gilyard made a basket in the lane with 29.4 to go to get the Owls within four points again but Aidan Shaw went 1 of 2 from the stripe to help secure it.

Shaw finished with 14 rebounds to go with seven points and five blocks for Boston College (2-2), which is 1-1 this season against the American Conference after an opening loss to FAU in overtime.

Derrian Ford led Temple (2-1) with 18 points. Griffiths finished with four 3-pointers and 16 points. Aiden Tobiason scored 12 and Gilyard had 11.

Boston College secured its second win in six tries against Temple, including a 72-69 victory last season when Hand tallied 17 points. It was the Eagles’ first time playing at Liacouras Center since 2003.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

