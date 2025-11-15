Skip to main content
Piper, Pitsenberger handle scoring and Yale defense stymies Princeton in 13-10 win

By AP News

PRINCETON, New Jersey (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and Noah Piper’s 37-yard field goal with 3:50 remaining helped Yale to a 13-10 in over Princeton on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1 Ivy League) drove 55 yards in 12 plays taking five minutes to set up Piper, who kicked another 37-yarder to tie the score at 3 in the middle of the second quarter.

On Princeton’s eighth play of its final drive, Kai Colón’s pressured throw was intercepted by Joshua Tarver with 1:04 left and Yale ran five plays to expire time.

Colón finished with 177 yards passing. Ethan Clark ran for 90 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run as Princeton (3-6, 2-4) tied it at 10 with 8:46 left.

Princeton’s only lead occurred on Esteban Nunez Perez’s 29-yard field goal with 5:29 left in the first quarter. After Piper’s first 37-yarder, Pitsenberger crashed in from the 1 for a 10-3 lead just before halftime.

___

