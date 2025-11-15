Terrell Jr., Davenport, Miller each eclipse 100 yards in 28-13 Jackson St. win over Bethune-Cookman

Skip to main content
By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Travis Terrell Jr. and Donerio Davenport each rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, and Ahmad Miller also eclipsed the 100-yard mark to lead a 360-yard rushing performance from Jackson State in a 28-13 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

Terrell went for 103 yards on 11 carries with a 25-yard touchdown. Davenport had 106, with a 6-yard score and a 36-yard scamper. Miller added 118 yards on 22 carries for the FCS coaches’ poll No. 16 Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jared Lockhart connected with Jameel Gardner Jr. for an 83-yard Tigers’ touchdown 44 seconds into the game. Javon Ross returned the ensuing kickoff for the Wildcats (5-6, 4-3) to make it 7-7 less than a minute in.

Jackson State outgained Bethune-Cookman 342-93 in the first half, but only led 14-10 after a missed field goal and an interception from Lockhart that led to a Wildcats’ field goal as time expired in the first half.

Lockhart was 12-of-21 passing for 160 yards.

Cam’Ron Ransom was 15-of-28 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions for the Wildcats, including an 82-yard pick-6 by B.J. Washington in the final minute. Ransom led them on the ground with 69 yards on 15 carries.

