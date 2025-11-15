LSU gets first win under interim coach Frank Wilson against Arkansas, 23-22

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Van Buren Jr. threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bower Sharp to rally LSU to a 23-22 win over Arkansas on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak and giving interim coach Frank Wilson his first victory since replacing Brian Kelly.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak in Wilson’s second game heading the team since Brian Kelly was fired on Oct. 27,

“A remarkable day for our university and our football team,” Wilson said. “My pregame speech to them was I know that they want to play hard and I know they are going to play hard. The charge and the ask was when adversity hits you, you find a way and will a way and keep punching.

“We find ourselves down 14-0 in the first quarter and it tested our resolve to look in the mirror and see if we had what it takes. … They kept on fighting and punching.”

Trailing 22-16 early in the fourth quarter, LSU took over at its own 8-yard line. Van Buren led the 12-play, 92-yard scoring drive that saw tailback Ju’Jan Johnson complete one pass and attempt another along with an attempted pass by wide receiver Zavion Thomas. The drive was capped off by a Van Buren’s pass in the corner of the end zone to tight end Sharp with just under eight minutes remaining.

“Yes we practiced them all week,” Wilson joked about the trick plays. “Some had been with us from last week and some we added. We had to be creative to find ways to score. Empty the chamber, use everything that we practiced and it worked out in our favor. There were no guarantees, but it gave us a chance. All our kids wanted this afternoon was a chance.”

Making his first career start at quarterback in place of the injured Garrett Nussemeier, Van Buren completed 21 of 31 passes for 221 yards. He also had a pivotal 35-yard run on second-and-16 with under five minutes to go in a drive that ate up the final five minutes after Arkansas missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt.

Van Buren completed passes to eight different receivers. Thomas led the way for the Tigers with six catches for 80 yards.

“It is a huge responsibility for the quarterback of the LSU Tigers to go into that arena,” Wilson said of Van Buren. “He knew what was in front of him and he was able to get comfortable. He began to take control of the game and the football team. He played admirably.”

Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, LSU scored 16 consecutive points, including three field goals by Damian Ramos to take a lead that extended late in the third quarter.

“We had a lot of chances to win that game going all the way back to the first half,” Razorbacks interim coach Bobby Petrino said. “We got down into the red zone too many times and didn’t come away with points. We have to make those plays.

“Offense, defense and special teams, we all had our opportunities to find a way to win the game and we didn’t get it done.”

Arkansas got a 9-yard touchdown run by Mike Washington to give them a 22-16 lead after a two-point conversion run by Taylen Green.

Green was 11-of-19 passes for 165 yards but was intercepted twice. He also rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries.

Arkansas jumped out to a quick 7-0 advantage on Caleb Wooden’s 16-yard TD return of a blocked punt.

Forcing another punt on LSU’s ensuing possession, Green led the Razorbacks on a 11-play, 52-yard drive, culminating with an 11-yard touchdown run to give Arkansas a 14-0 lead.

LSU’s lone first-half touchdown came in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run by Cayden Durham.

The “boot” stays

With the victory, “The Golden Boot” trophy remains in Baton Rouge for the fourth consecutive year. Molded from 24-karat gold in the shape of the states of Arkansas and Louisiana, the trophy stands 4 feet in height, weighs nearly 200 pounds and is valued at $10,000. It is believed to be the heaviest trophy awarded in a college football rivalry.

Interim history

The matchup between LSU and Arkansas marked the first time in Tiger Stadium history in the SEC era that featured teams led by interim head coaches.

The takeaway

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had numerous chances to put the game out of reach but committed several crucial offensive mistakes. Green was intercepted twice, including once in the end zone and the Razorbacks were stopped early in the third quarter inside the LSU 1-yard line on fourth down.

LSU: The much-maligned Tigers offense scored just two touchdowns but it was enough to squeeze out the win.

Up next

Arkansas travels to Texas on Saturday.

LSU hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday.

