McGowan’s three touchdowns power Kentucky to win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan scored three touchdowns to power Kentucky to a 42-10 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-5) relied on a balanced ground game from McGowan and Dante Dowdell, who added 19-yard touchdown. The two combined for 159 of Kentucky’s 207 rushing yards. McGowan scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 4-yard run.

Cutter Boley added a 30-yard scoring run down the Tech sideline, bowling over a Golden Eagles defender at the 2-yard-line to help Kentucky lead 28-7 at the half.

The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for Tennessee Tech (10-1), ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Tech’s last loss was on Oct. 19, 2024, to Western Illinois, 32-21. Kekoa Visperas paced the Golden Eagle offense with 112 yards passing and 44 yards rushing.

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles were averaging 45 points per game, best in the FCS. But this was the first game against an FBS program this season, and offense was harder to come by. Brian Courtney scored their lone touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Visperas with 1:18 left in the first half.

Kentucky: The Wildcats won their third straight game and need to beat either No. 13 Vanderbilt or No. 19 in-state rival Louisville to become bowl eligible. The defense has been stout during the winning streak, allowing a total of 23 points in the three games.

Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee-Martin next Saturday.

Kentucky travels to No. 13 Vanderbilt next Saturday.

