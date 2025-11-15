Tunca’s near-perfect shooting leads Penn State offensive wave in 83-69 win over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman Melih Tunca scored a career-best 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting, reserve Freddie Dilione V added 16 and Penn State beat La Salle 83-69 on Saturday.

Kayden Mingo scored 14 points and reserve Ivan Juric had 11 for the Nittany Lions (4-0), whose bench scored 40 points.

The Nittany Lions shot 58% (33 of 57) and made half of their 20 3-point shots.

Jerome Brewer Jr. and Ashton Walker each scored 13 points and Eric Acker and reserve Jaeden Marshall each had 11 for the Explorers (2-2).

Marshall’s 3-pointer 6 1/2 minutes in gave La Salle a 12-9 lead before Penn State countered with a 20-0 outburst that lasted 5 1/2 minutes. The Nittany Lions made all seven of their shot attempts during the run, shot 2 for 3 from the foul line and Dominic Stewart converted a three-point play and made a 3 during the run.

The Nittany Lions stayed ahead by double digits for the entire second half.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball