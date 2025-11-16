Bishop Davenport, Kentrel Bullock rally South Alabama past UL Monroe 26-14

MONROE, La. (AP) — Bishop Davenport and Kentrel Bullock both had two short touchdown runs and South Alabama spotted UL Monroe 14 points before rallying for a 26-14 victory on Saturday.

Jake Godfrey returned a punt 18 yards to the 29-yard line of South Alabama (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) after UL Monroe (3-7, 1-5) forced a three-and-out on the game-opening drive, and Braylon McReynolds ran for a touchdown on the next play to give the Warhawks the lead. Andre Mack forced a fumble by Davenport after a short run and Noah Flemmings scooped it up and raced 42 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

It was all Lions from there.

Bullock capped a nine-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and South Alabama cut it to 14-7 with the only score of the second quarter.

South Alabama used its first possession of the third quarter to tie it 14-all on Davenport’s 1-yard run at the end of a 69-yard drive. Davenport’s 3-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the period gave the Lions their first lead, 20-14 after the point-after kick failed.

Bullock added an 8-yard touchdown run 24 seconds into the final quarter to cap the scoring.

Davenport completed 17 of 23 passes for 162 yards and added 50 yards on 13 carries. Bullock rushed 20 times for 85 yards.

Aidan Armento totaled 82 yards on 10-for-19 passing for UL Monroe.

——

