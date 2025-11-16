Skip to main content
Cooper, Bates score 15, Louisiana Tech beats Jackson State 68-51

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kaden Cooper scored 15 points off the bench, AJ Bates also scored 15 to lead Louisiana Tech over Jackson State 68-51 on Saturday.

Cooper also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Bates added eight assists. Avery Thomas shot 4 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Tigers (0-3) were led by Jayme Mitchell, who posted 13 points and six rebounds. Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points, four assists and three steals for Jackson State. Dorian McMillian finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Louisiana Tech visits Indiana State and Jackson State goes on the road to play Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Money

