Washington’s 18-point double-double powers Miami over Elon 99-72

MIAMI (AP) — Tru Washington had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson also scored 18 points each, and Miami took down Elon 99-72 on Thursday night.

Malik Reneau had 17 points and Dante Allen added 14 for the Hurricanes (4-1), who have scored more than 85 points in four of their five games this season.

Miami led for all but 18 seconds of the game, taking the lead thanks to a Washington jumper on their first possession.

Washington was an efficient 7 for 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and Henderson was 8 for 12 (2 for 3 from deep). Miami was dominant in the paint with 54 points, and shot 54% from the field and 38% from deep.

Donaldson led the Hurricanes with five assists, and Renau was just behind with four. The Hurricanes had 18 assists to Elon’s 14, and won the glass battle 38-23.

Randall Pettus II led the Phoenix (3-2) with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Bryson Cokley added 14 points and led his team with six rebounds.

