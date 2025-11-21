Bryce Hopkins scores 20 as No. 14 St. John’s routs Bucknell 97-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points in 17 minutes for his highest-scoring game in nearly two years, and No. 14 St. John’s routed Bucknell 97-49 on Thursday night.

Hopkins who tore his ACL in January of 2024 and played only three games for Providence last season due to continued knee trouble, made 7 of 9 shots and has scored in double figures in each game this season.

Hopkins scored 13 points in the first half and hit two 3s in the final 11 1/2 minutes of the period, when coach Rick Pitino’s Red Storm (3-1) began asserting themselves after missing 11 of their first 14 shots.

The forward finished with at least 20 points for the first time since scoring 26 for Providence against Sacred Heart on Dec. 16, 2023.

Reserve Ian Jackson added a season-high 20 points. Ruben Prey scored 14 as the Red Storm shot 50.8% and scored 32 fast-break points.

Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while leading scorer and rebounder Zuby Ejiofor was held to five points and four rebounds.

Amon Dorries scored 12 points for Bucknell (2-4), which dropped its fourth straight. The Bison shot 29%, committed 24 turnovers and remained winless against ranked opponents since beating then-No. 17 Syracuse on Nov. 22, 2005.

St. John’s trailed by four midway through the first half but took an 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Prey with 4:02 left. The Red Storm ended the half with a 18-5 run for a 41-25 lead.

Hopkins reached the 20-point mark by hitting a 3 with 11:47 left for a 63-34 lead.

Up next

Bucknell: Faces Bowling Green on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida.

St. John’s: Plays No. 16 Iowa State on Monday in Las Vegas.

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press