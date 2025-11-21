Nivar and Brooks score 14 each, No. 14 North Carolina women roll past North Carolina A&T 85-50

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Indya Nivar had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Nyla Brooks also had 14 points off the bench and No. 14 North Carolina coasted to an 85-50 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Elin Aarnisalo added 13 points and Ciera Toomey had 12 for the Tar Heels (4-1), who forced 26 turnovers that were turned into 33 points and held the Aggies to 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Chaniya Clark scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for North Carolina A&T (2-4). Anaya Karriem added 11 points. After Clark, the rest of the Aggies were 11 of 39.

A 3-pointer by Brooks gave the Tar Heels an early 14-4 lead before Karriem scored the last two baskets of the first quarter. Brooks had back-to-back 3s to get the lead to 13 and her fourth 3 started a 9-0 run that ballooned the lead to 34-16. Nivar’s 3 made it 43-21 at the half.

Nivar had a three-point play and five points and Harris had five points in a 14-0 run in the third quarter to make it 60-23.

North Carolina had 12 3-pointers and shot 48% overall. North Carolina A&T had 17 field goals and shot 36%.

Up next

North Carolina is home Sunday against UNC Greensboro.

North Carolina A&T goes to North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

