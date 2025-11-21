Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reaves scores 16 off the bench, Fordham downs LIU 69-53

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 16 points off of the bench led Fordham to a 69-53 victory over LIU on Thursday.

Reaves shot 7 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Rams (4-2). Christian Henry scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Rikus Schulte shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Sharks (3-2) were led in scoring by Jamal Fuller, who finished with 19 points. Malachi Davis added 11 points for LIU.

Fordham took the lead with 13:47 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Reaves led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 38-29 at the break. Fordham outscored LIU by seven points in the final half, as Henry led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.