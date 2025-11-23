Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bethune-Cookman scores late, beats Florida A&M 38-34 to end 4-game skid in Florida Classic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Florida A M Bethune Cookman Football

Florida A M Bethune Cookman Football

Photo Icon View Photos

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Timmy McClain threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Josh Evans with 20 seconds left to give Bethune-Cookman a 38-34 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night in the Florida Classic, snapping a four-game skid in the series.

The game-winning score capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive. Florida A&M erased a 24-9 halftime deficit and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter.

McClain completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards and threw a touchdown pass each to four different receivers. Khamani Robinson added 90 yards rushing on 11 carries that included a 50-yard touchdown run for Bethune-Cookman (6-6, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

RJ Johnson III was 22-of-34 passing for 228 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Florida A&M (5-6, 4-3). Thad Franklin Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and scored on a 19-yard run that gave the Rattlers a 34-31 lead with 2:19 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman outgained FAMU 485-423 before a crowd of 55,528 in Camping World Stadium.

It was the 45th annual SWAC and HBCU matchup.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.