Lindsay scores 25 as UAB downs Southern Illinois 81-73

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — KyeRon Lindsay helped lead UAB past Southern Illinois on Monday with 25 points off of the bench in an 81-73 victory.

Lindsay added 10 rebounds for the Blazers (5-2). Jacob Meyer added 20 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Evan Chatman shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Quel’Ron House led the way for the Salukis (3-3) with 18 points. Prince Aligbe added 13 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois. Davion Sykes also put up 10 points.

UAB took a 16-6 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Meyer, UAB carried a 36-35 lead into the break. Lindsay scored 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

