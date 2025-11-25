Niavalurua scores 21 in Oakland’s 83-68 victory over Lamar

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Tuburu Niavalurua’s 21 points helped Oakland defeat Lamar 83-68 on Monday.

Niavalurua added three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (2-5). Michael Houge scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Isaac Garrett had 16 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Andrew Holifield finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Cardinals (3-2). Rob Lee Jr. added 13 points for Lamar. Errol White had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

