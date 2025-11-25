Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
50.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle each score 25 and Kennesaw State beats Rice 89-84 in overtime

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle each scored 25 points and Kennesaw State beat Rice 89-84 in overtime on Monday.

Cottle drove into the lane to tie the game at 83-all with five seconds left in regulation. He also started overtime with a 3-pointer.

Seals added eight rebounds for the Owls (4-1). Cottle shot 7 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Trey Simpson shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Nick Anderson led the Owls (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 12 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.