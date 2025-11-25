Skip to main content
Rafael Castro scores 21 in George Washington’s 92-79 win over Middle Tennessee

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Rafael Castro had 21 points to help George Washington defeat Middle Tennessee 92-79 on Monday at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Castro shot 7 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (6-1). Christian Jones added 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting with five assists. Bubu Benjamin shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, scoring 11.

Torey Alston led the Blue Raiders (4-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chris Loofe added 13 points and three blocks. Alec Oglesby also scored 13.

George Washington took the lead for good with 17:00 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-41 at halftime, with Castro racking up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

